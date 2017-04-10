No Comment
John was survived by a brother, Lester Lane and wife, Alice, of Knob Noster; a sister, Joyce Dixon and husband, Monty, of Springfield, Missouri; three nieces, Margaret Charrette and husband, Tom, of Knob Noster, Tracy Patton and husband, Ricky, of Republic, Missouri and Gayle Garrison and husband, Jerry, of Russellville, Missouri; three nephews, Edward Smith III, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Bradley Smith and wife, Karen, of Greenville, Texas, and Randal Smith and wife, Donna, of San Fernandina Beach, Florida; and a brother-in-law, Edward Smith II, of Greenville.
