Houchin Named Big Ten Freshman of the...

Houchin Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Saturday Mar 18

Nebraska gymnast Taylor Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, voted upon by the conference's coaches and announced following the Big Ten Championships on Saturday. Houchin, a Republic, Mo., native, has become one of Nebraska's strongest all-around competitors in her first year as a Husker.

