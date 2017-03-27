Houchin Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Nebraska gymnast Taylor Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, voted upon by the conference's coaches and announced following the Big Ten Championships on Saturday. Houchin, a Republic, Mo., native, has become one of Nebraska's strongest all-around competitors in her first year as a Husker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.
Add your comments below
Republic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Marine pleads guilty to charges (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|Fed Up
|19
|Alex and Marsha
|Jan '17
|Heartbroken
|3
|Police Chief change in clever (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Just saying
|22
|crooked cops caught with pants down in aurora mo. (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|22
|Dad files suit against Cabela's after son dies ...
|Oct '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|Billings School (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|completely_unknown
|1
|Review: Hope Towing (Nov '14)
|Jul '16
|Hope Towing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Republic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC