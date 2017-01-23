Stan Lock Joins Select Sires As Beef ...

Stan Lock Joins Select Sires As Beef Business Development Manager

STAN LOCK JOINS SELECT SIRES AS BEEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER Jan. 25, 2017 Source: Select Sires news release Select Sires Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Stan Lock as beef business development manager. His responsibilities will include training and mentoring beef sales representatives to provide turnkey A.I. programs and reproductive and genetic consultation.

