Stan Lock Joins Select Sires As Beef Business Development Manager
STAN LOCK JOINS SELECT SIRES AS BEEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER Jan. 25, 2017 Source: Select Sires news release Select Sires Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Stan Lock as beef business development manager. His responsibilities will include training and mentoring beef sales representatives to provide turnkey A.I. programs and reproductive and genetic consultation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Republic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alex and Marsha
|Jan 18
|Heartbroken
|3
|Police Chief change in clever (Dec '07)
|Jan 6
|Just saying
|22
|crooked cops caught with pants down in aurora mo. (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|22
|Former Marine pleads guilty to charges (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Kar
|18
|Dad files suit against Cabela's after son dies ...
|Oct '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|Billings School
|Sep '16
|completely_unknown
|1
|Review: Hope Towing (Nov '14)
|Jul '16
|Hope Towing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Republic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC