One Man Arrested In Suspected Abduction; Charged With Different Crime
A man that a Republic girl thought was trying to abduct her is now behind bars. Republic Police say the incident happened Tuesday afternoon when a 10-year-old girl told them three men in a maroon van started yelling for her from the vehicle while she was walking alone in her neighborhood.
