Missouri Man and Woman Indicted for Stolen Checks Scheme
This indictment alleges that Gideon and Emrick participated in a bank fraud conspiracy from June 18 to Nov. 6, 2015. According to the indictment, conspirators obtained approximately $40,535 from victims' bank accounts by stealing checks from business and residential mailboxes and unlawfully using their victims' personal identification information to cash or deposit the stolen checks, or use them to make purchases.
