Washington developer fined for cutting 2 protected trees
Developers clearing a popular plot of woods in Washington are back to work after the city of Renton forced them to stop and pay fines for cutting two protected trees. KING-TV reported Friday that more than a thousand trees have been cut to clear the way for about 90 new homes, but in the process, developer Henley Homes illegally cut two protected trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May '17
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC