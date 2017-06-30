Washington developer fined for cuttin...

Washington developer fined for cutting 2 protected trees

Developers clearing a popular plot of woods in Washington are back to work after the city of Renton forced them to stop and pay fines for cutting two protected trees. KING-TV reported Friday that more than a thousand trees have been cut to clear the way for about 90 new homes, but in the process, developer Henley Homes illegally cut two protected trees.

