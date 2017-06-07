Volunteers needed to help Tukwila Food Pantry for United Way

Apply your skills, build your resume, get internship credit and give back to your community, as part of the Volunteer Impact Partnership Manager Corps Work with staff at either the Tukwila Food Pantry or Reach Center of Hope in Renton to help them develop and sustain effective volunteer practices, in this joint program form 501 Commons and the United Way of King County. By volunteering up to 150 hours before December, you gain valuable experience, can earn a United Way service award of $400 and qualify for internship credit.

