USO Warrior Week: Military Village
Punter Jacob Schum has cleared waivers after being released earlier this week by the Green Bay Packers. For now, Schu RENTON, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC