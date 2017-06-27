Study: Uptick in crashes where pot is...

Study: Uptick in crashes where pot is legal

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WPTV Local News

Less than a month ago a crash in Renton, Washington left a child severely injured and police suspect marijuana and alcohol were to blame. A recent study done by the Highway Loss Institute shows a 3 percent increase in crashes in Oregon, Colorado and Washington, where recreational marijuana is legal.

