Study: Uptick in crashes where pot is legal
Less than a month ago a crash in Renton, Washington left a child severely injured and police suspect marijuana and alcohol were to blame. A recent study done by the Highway Loss Institute shows a 3 percent increase in crashes in Oregon, Colorado and Washington, where recreational marijuana is legal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May '17
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC