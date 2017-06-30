Miss Tri-Cities competing for Miss Washington crown this weekend
"She gave me her complete, undivided attention," Plunkett said. "I remember watching her on VHS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May '17
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC