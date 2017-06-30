Heart-pounding close call on I-405 as suspected DUI driver nails
Two King County sheriff's deputies barely escaped with their lives Thursday morning when a suspected DUI driver crashed into their patrol cars at freeway speed as they were standing outside them along the shoulder of Interstate 405. The deputies had to scramble to get out of the way as the driver slammed into their squad cars, launching one of them into the air and missing the deputies by only a matter of inches.
