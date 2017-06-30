Have You Registered to Vote Yet? You're Almost Out of Time
If you don't register to vote online by July 3, you either have to slog down to the elections office in person to register or you have to sit out a primary election in which 21 people- some awesome and some complete morons -are vying to be mayor of Seattle. Seattle is facing racial and income inequality, ongoing police brutality, a housing shortage, and a homelessness crisis.
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May '17
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
