Have You Registered to Vote Yet? You're Almost Out of Time

Friday Jun 30

If you don't register to vote online by July 3, you either have to slog down to the elections office in person to register or you have to sit out a primary election in which 21 people- some awesome and some complete morons -are vying to be mayor of Seattle. Seattle is facing racial and income inequality, ongoing police brutality, a housing shortage, and a homelessness crisis.

