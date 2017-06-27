Drive-by shootings shake up residents...

Drive-by shootings shake up residents in Rainier Beach, Renton

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Two people sustained minor injuries in a pair of drive-by shootings overnight - one in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood and one near a Renton apartment complex. Two people sustained minor injuries in a pair of drive-by shootings overnight - one in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood and one near a Renton apartment complex.

