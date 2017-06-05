Damien Pattenaude had a quick rise to the top of Renton schools but also a long journey
When I last spoke with Damien Pattenaude, he was a 26-year-old English teacher on fire to make schools work better for students with few of life's advantages. Now, 14 years later, he'll become superintendent of the Renton School District on July 1. The challenges schools faced then are still with us - funding, staffing, testing and the struggle to give every child the best possible education in a society of vast inequalities.
