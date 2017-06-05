Charges: Man who fired at cops grew increasingly volatile
A 37-year-old man accusing of shooting at a Seattle police detective in Renton had been growing increasingly volatile toward his girlfriend and children before his confrontation with the cops, according to charges filed Wednesday.
