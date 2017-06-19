8 Mistakes Runners Make When Buying R...

8 Mistakes Runners Make When Buying Running Shoes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Runner's World

Whether you're just getting into this whole running thing, or you've been doing it your entire life, shoe shopping can be tricky. The technology is constantly changing, there are new advances in foams and other materials every year, and styles change often enough that sticking with one line-or even one brand-doesn't always make sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May 29 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Kira May 23 Amanda 1
Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Eugene Robb May '17 hiding in plain view 1
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr '17 Sam 50
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC