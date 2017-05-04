Region of Boom team heads to Kent Val...

Region of Boom team heads to Kent Valley, or whatever you call it

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

There are a lot of names for the the communities south of Seattle including Renton, Kent and Auburn. What name you use really depends on how you see this area - which happens to be the second-largest distribution zone on the West Coast, a place where recently-arrived immigrants get their start in Seattle, and where the Green River twists and turns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr 22 Sam 50
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr '17 karl 50 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson (Nov '16) Nov '16 Woww2 1
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC