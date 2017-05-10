Rash of South King County gun violence sparks new task force
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Robb
|May 4
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr '17
|karl 50
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC