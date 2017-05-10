Rams fall to Ravens in Renton; Wenatc...

Rams fall to Ravens in Renton; Wenatchee Valley offense improves

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

After a 46-point defeat in their season opening game against Portland and with only 22 players making Saturday's trip to play against the Renton Ravens at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, it would have been easy for the Wenatchee Valley Rams to make excuses and throw in the towel. The Rams did just the opposite, battling the favored Ravens for every second of the contest before falling short in a 34-23 loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr 22 Sam 50
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr '17 karl 50 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson (Nov '16) Nov '16 Woww2 1
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC