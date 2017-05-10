Rams fall to Ravens in Renton; Wenatchee Valley offense improves

After a 46-point defeat in their season opening game against Portland and with only 22 players making Saturday's trip to play against the Renton Ravens at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, it would have been easy for the Wenatchee Valley Rams to make excuses and throw in the towel. The Rams did just the opposite, battling the favored Ravens for every second of the contest before falling short in a 34-23 loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.