Boeing must clear 737 MAX engines with US regulator to fly again
An engine of Boeing's new 737 MAX-9 is pictured under construction at their production facility in Renton, Wash., on Feb. 13. SEATTLE - The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Robb
|May 4
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr '17
|karl 50
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC