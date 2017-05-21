Boeing inks defense, passenger jet deal with Saudi Arabia
Boeing inks defense, passenger jet deal with Saudi Arabia U.S. aerospace giant says it will sell military and commercial aircraft to U.S. ally Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rGINOy This photo taken on March 7, 2017 shows the Boeing logo on the Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane. during its rollout for media at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 29
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Kira
|May 23
|Amanda
|1
|Seahawks Michael Bennett Goes Off on Stephen A ...
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|What does Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Eugene Robb
|May '17
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|50
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC