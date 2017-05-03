Boeing got a record tax break from Wa...

Boeing got a record tax break from Washington State and cut jobs...

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A new Boeing 737 MAX 9 commercial airplane, rolls past its production plant in Renton, Wash. A few years ago, Washington state awarded the Boeing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr 22 Sam 50
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr 6 karl 50 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 zipperhead 16
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC