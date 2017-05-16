Boeing Delivers First 737 Max to Lion Air 41 minutes ago
Malindo Airways , was only one day later than first scheduled after the U.S. planemaker quickly recovered from a possible engine manufacturing defect, which had grounded the fledgling Max fleet last week. Before that hiccup, the upgraded 737 had coasted through development and flight-testing months ahead of schedule -- a rarity in an industry where delays are the norm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Robb
|May 4
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr '17
|karl 50
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC