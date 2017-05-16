Boeing Delivers First 737 Max to Lion...

Boeing Delivers First 737 Max to Lion Air 41 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Bloomberg

Malindo Airways , was only one day later than first scheduled after the U.S. planemaker quickly recovered from a possible engine manufacturing defect, which had grounded the fledgling Max fleet last week. Before that hiccup, the upgraded 737 had coasted through development and flight-testing months ahead of schedule -- a rarity in an industry where delays are the norm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eugene Robb May 4 hiding in plain view 1
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Apr 22 Sam 50
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr '17 karl 50 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
Any women looking to have sex in Renton (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson (Nov '16) Nov '16 Woww2 1
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC