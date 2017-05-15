Boeing 737 Max back on track
The first Boeing 737 Max 9, Boeing's newest commercial airplane, sits outside its production plant in Renton, Washington. The US planemaker Boeing has resumed flights of its new 737 Max jetliners on a limited basis, setting the stage for the first commercial delivery after a potential engine flaw temporarily grounded the single-aisle aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Robb
|May 4
|hiding in plain view
|1
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr '17
|karl 50
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC