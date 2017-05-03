Should Seattle be split off from the rest of King County?
Bill Radke speaks with State Senator Phil Fortunato about his new bill which would allow Washington State counties to redefine their borders. Fortunato's bill is especially aimed at King County, where he thinks ideas like minimum wage and safe consumption sites are problems that originate from Seattle and shouldn't be allowed to affect the rest of King County.
