PE-backed AIM Aerospace Corp hires SVP and chief operating officer

AIM Aerospace Corporation , a portfolio company of Liberty Hall Capital Partners , has named Patrick Russell as senior vice president and chief operating officer. Previously, Russell was was vice president of operation and supply chain management at Orbital ATK .

