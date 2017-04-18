News Minute: Here is the latest Washi...

News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is opening its new $510 million casino this week, an effort years in the making. Cowlitz officials hope the complex will draw some 4.5 million visitors, providing an economic boon to the tribe and the region, but others are not so optimistic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for gay sex (Dec '12) Sat Sam 50
News With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy... Apr 6 karl 50 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar '17 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar '17 Hillary got thumped 1
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 zipperhead 16
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC