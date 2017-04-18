News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is opening its new $510 million casino this week, an effort years in the making. Cowlitz officials hope the complex will draw some 4.5 million visitors, providing an economic boon to the tribe and the region, but others are not so optimistic.
