Mechanical systems restored at West Point plant, but dirty water still flowing into Puget Sound
The West Point Treatment Plant is getting back on track after cleaning, repair and replacement of equipment destroyed in a catastrophic flood Feb. 9. The effluent discharged to the Puget Sound still does not meet permit standards, but it's getting cleaner. All damaged mechanical systems have been repaired or replaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for gay sex (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|Sam
|50
|With 1 essay, Mercer Island kid gets into 7 Ivy...
|Apr 6
|karl 50
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar '17
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC