Man found dead in Renton apartment stairwell

Wednesday

A resident called police about 11 p.m. from the Sunset View Apartments after finding a person lying in a stairway, reports say. Cops arrived at the scene in the 2100 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard to find a 21-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

