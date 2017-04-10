Man found dead in Renton apartment stairwell
A resident called police about 11 p.m. from the Sunset View Apartments after finding a person lying in a stairway, reports say. Cops arrived at the scene in the 2100 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard to find a 21-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
