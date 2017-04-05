King County could close loophole that...

King County could close loophole that allowed officers to interview youth without attorney

1 hr ago Read more: Real Change

A proposal before a committee of the King County Council would guarantee youth in custody at the youth detention facility access to an attorney before being interviewed by law enforcement, a motion that's causing tension between those who want to protect the constitutional rights of children and others who believe it will impede criminal investigations in which the youth themselves may be victims. Youth in custody must have a lawyer present if they are being interviewed for the charges on which they were detained.

