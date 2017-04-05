Boeing says it signed new $3 billion ...

Boeing says it signed new $3 billion deal with Iranian airline

TEHRAN, Iran-Boeing said April 4 it has signed a new, $3 billion deal with Iran's Aseman Airlines to supply 30 737 MAX aircraft to the carrier, the first major sale by a U.S. company to the Islamic Republic under new President Donald Trump. The new agreement comes on top of the $16.6 billion sale Boeing previously made in Iran following the landmark nuclear deal struck with Tehran under the Obama administration.

