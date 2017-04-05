Boeing says it signed new $3 billion deal with Iranian airline
TEHRAN, Iran-Boeing said April 4 it has signed a new, $3 billion deal with Iran's Aseman Airlines to supply 30 737 MAX aircraft to the carrier, the first major sale by a U.S. company to the Islamic Republic under new President Donald Trump. The new agreement comes on top of the $16.6 billion sale Boeing previously made in Iran following the landmark nuclear deal struck with Tehran under the Obama administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC