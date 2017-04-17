Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner takes off s...

Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner takes off successfully on first flight

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Reuters

A new version of Boeing Co's 737 jetliner took off for the first time on Thursday, marking another step in Boeing's revamp of its best-selling product line. Boeing's 737 MAX 9, a fuel-efficient, long-range successor to the 737-900, took off at 1:52 p.m. ET from Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, on a test flight to help prepare the new version for delivery to customers next year.

