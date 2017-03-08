U.S. adds 235,000 jobs; unemployment dips to 4.7%
U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February and raised pay at a healthy pace, evidence that the economy remains on solid footing nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended. A worker assembles a Boeing's 737 MAX airplane wing at the company's production facility Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Renton, Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC