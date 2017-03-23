This growing city needs more officers. Carpentry experience a plus
He was used to taking calls that involved lots of thefts and violent crimes. His new job came with very different responsibilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC