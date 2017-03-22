The Resource Group Acquires Intacct C...

The Resource Group Acquires Intacct Clients from Synergy Business Solutions

The Resource Group has acquired the Intacct client base from Synergy Business Solutions, a Portland, Oregon-based provider of financial and enterprise resource planning solutions. Based in Renton, Washington, The Resource Group helps clients to improve business processes, overcome challenges during growth and connects disparate business systems by implementing Intacct Cloud ERP software .

