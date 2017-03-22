The Resource Group Acquires Intacct Clients from Synergy Business Solutions
The Resource Group has acquired the Intacct client base from Synergy Business Solutions, a Portland, Oregon-based provider of financial and enterprise resource planning solutions. Based in Renton, Washington, The Resource Group helps clients to improve business processes, overcome challenges during growth and connects disparate business systems by implementing Intacct Cloud ERP software .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC