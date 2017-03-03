The Morning News: Arlington Eagle Die...

The Morning News: Arlington Eagle Dies of Lead Poisoning,...

An Arlington Bald Eagle Has Died From Lead Poising: On the penultimate day of a presidency that grows brighter by the minute, Obama placed a ban on "lead ammunition and fish tackle on national wildlife refuges." On the day Trump's interior secretary reversed this ban, a bald eagle, the animal that symbolizes American virility , died from severe lead poisoning.

