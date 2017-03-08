The Latest: FBI opening investigation into Kent shooting
From left, Diljot Kaur, 12, Harsharan Kaur, 13, and Sukhbir Kaur, 11, stand outside the front door of the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington, a Sikh temple in Renton, Wash., Sunday, March 5, 2017, south of Seattle. Authorities said a Sikh man said a gunman shot him in his arm Friday, March 3, 2017, as he worked on his car in his driveway and told him "go back to your own country."
