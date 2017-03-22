New Hyatt Regency opens in June
A soft opening is set for June for the 12-story Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Southport in Renton, with 347 rooms and 60,000 square feet of meeting space. It was designed by MG2 and built by Sellen .
