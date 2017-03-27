More bus service coming to Burien, SeaTac, Renton, and Kent in September
The King County Council on Monday unanimously approved adding service hours to overcrowded Metro Transit routes in Burien, SeaTac, Renton, and Kent, as well as increasing nightly service on certain bus routes. The plan specifically calls for over an additional 27,000 hours of investment to routes that service south King County.
