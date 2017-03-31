King County Housing Authority Housing to open Choice voucher (Section 8) waiting list April 15-18

With a record number of low-income households around King County struggling to pay the rent, the King County Housing Authority will be re-opening its waiting list for Housing Choice vouchers for only the second time since 2011. From Wednesday, April 5 through Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. PDT, households in need of rental assistance can apply for KCHA's Housing Choice Voucher program waitlist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.