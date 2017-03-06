'Go back to your own country!': Washi...

'Go back to your own country!': Washington Sikh man shot during racist attack

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Raw Story

A 39-year-old Kent, Washington man was shot in the arm after being accosted by a white man who told him, "Go back to your own country!" then opened fire. According to the Tacoma News Tribune , the unnamed victim, who is a follower of the Sikh faith, was working on his car in the driveway of his residence on Friday evening when the attack took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 zipperhead 16
News Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... Sep '16 Jan 1
Sexting buddies (Aug '14) Aug '16 Ablead 7
Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Richard 1
Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jtb 2
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for King County was issued at March 06 at 3:00PM PST

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC