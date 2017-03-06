'Go back to your own country!': Washington Sikh man shot during racist attack
A 39-year-old Kent, Washington man was shot in the arm after being accosted by a white man who told him, "Go back to your own country!" then opened fire. According to the Tacoma News Tribune , the unnamed victim, who is a follower of the Sikh faith, was working on his car in the driveway of his residence on Friday evening when the attack took place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC