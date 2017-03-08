CDB Aviation orders 30 737 Max aircraft
CDB Aviation Lease Finance today announced a new order with a list price value of $3.3 billion for 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The order by the Dublin, Ireland-based subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing doubles the parent company's orderbook of the Renton, Washington-produced single-aisle family.
