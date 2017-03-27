Boeing's newest plane is also its biggest headache

With a range of more than 4,000 miles and room for 220 passengers, the MAX 9 is the second and largest variant of Boeing's next-generation 737 MAX aircraft family to roll out of its Renton, Washington, plant. Even though the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling plane in Boeing history, only a small percentage of the 3,621 orders the company has taken have been for the MAX 9. In fact, with 1,384 orders, the A321neo is out-selling the MAX9 at a rate of five planes to one.

