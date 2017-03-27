Boeing's newest plane is also its biggest headache
With a range of more than 4,000 miles and room for 220 passengers, the MAX 9 is the second and largest variant of Boeing's next-generation 737 MAX aircraft family to roll out of its Renton, Washington, plant. Even though the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling plane in Boeing history, only a small percentage of the 3,621 orders the company has taken have been for the MAX 9. In fact, with 1,384 orders, the A321neo is out-selling the MAX9 at a rate of five planes to one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC