Boeing sets roll-out date for 737 Max 9
Two months before the anticipated entry into service of the 737 Max 8, Boeing has scheduled the official roll-out of the first 737 Max 9 for 7 March in Renton, Washington. The public debut of the stretched and re-engined single-aisle keeps the programme on track for first flight in April followed by entry into service in 2018.
