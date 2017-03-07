Boeing rolls out first 737 MAX 9

Boeing rolls out first 737 MAX 9

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: USA Today

Boeing rolls out first 737 MAX 9 Jet is the second and largest installment in Boeing's 737 MAX family of aircraft. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mBMmXq The first Boeing 737 MAX 9 rests outside a company hangar during a press event in Renton, Wash., on March 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Renton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) 21 hr Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Dustin Davidson Nov '16 Woww2 1
Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 zipperhead 16
News Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans... Sep '16 Jan 1
Sexting buddies (Aug '14) Aug '16 Ablead 7
See all Renton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Renton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for King County was issued at March 13 at 1:04PM PDT

Renton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Renton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Renton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC