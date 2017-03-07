Boeing rolls out first 737 MAX 9 Jet is the second and largest installment in Boeing's 737 MAX family of aircraft. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mBMmXq The first Boeing 737 MAX 9 rests outside a company hangar during a press event in Renton, Wash., on March 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.