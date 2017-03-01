Alaska Air, reversing course, will hire baggage handlers it outsourced - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST

Alaska Air, reversing course, will hi...

Alaska Airlines is taking its baggage-handling contract at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport away from Menzies Aviation and giving it to a new Alaska Air subsidiary, McGee Air Services. About 900 Menzies employees - mostly ground crew and some back office staff - will be offered the opportunity to work for McGee and will now be unionized under the Machinists union, said Cees Verkerk, Alaska Air's managing director of station operations support.

