Alaska Air, reversing course, will hire baggage handlers it outsourced - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST
Alaska Airlines is taking its baggage-handling contract at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport away from Menzies Aviation and giving it to a new Alaska Air subsidiary, McGee Air Services. About 900 Menzies employees - mostly ground crew and some back office staff - will be offered the opportunity to work for McGee and will now be unionized under the Machinists union, said Cees Verkerk, Alaska Air's managing director of station operations support.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
