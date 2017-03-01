2-year-old's finger severed on escalator
Escalator technician Justino Limon jumped down into an area below an escalator's steps to retrieve the severed finger of a toddler. About an hour earlier, the girl fell just as the steps disappear into the lower level and her finger was cut off instantly.
