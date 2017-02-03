Welcome Joe Tryon to #PurpleReign

Welcome Joe Tryon to #PurpleReign

Wednesday Feb 1

The Husky defensive line got a boost today when Joe Tryon from Haven High School in Renton, Wash., signed his national letter of intent. Joe is a consensus three-star prospect by all of the rating services.

