Washington woman dies snorkeling on Maui
A 64-year-old Renton, Wash., woman died today despite efforts to save her, after being pulled from the ocean at Kapalua Bay on Maui. The woman was snorkeling with family when beachgoers noticed her unresponsive and brought her to shore, Maui Fire Department said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Renton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Dustin Davidson
|Nov '16
|Woww2
|1
|Mercer Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|zipperhead
|16
|Charges: Con artists impersonated rich Africans...
|Sep '16
|Jan
|1
|Sexting buddies (Aug '14)
|Aug '16
|Ablead
|7
|Does Anyone Know Jonathan Reinhard (His Wife I... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Richard
|1
|Text buddy 21 and older (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jtb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Renton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC