US durable goods orders jumped 1.8 percent in January

In this Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, the first of the large Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, expected to begin test flights in April, sits at the front of the assembly line and almost ready to roll out at the company's airplane production facility in Renton, Wash. U.S. businesses boosted their orders for long-lasting manufactured goods in January by the largest amount in three months, but a key category that tracks business investment plans slipped, according to information released Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, by the Commerce Department.

